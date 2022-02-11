Hijab row: Karnataka govt extends closure of degree colleges till Feb 16

The Higher Education Department on Friday extended the closure of all degree colleges, universities and professional courses in Karnataka till February 16. There was no clarity on the pre-university colleges.
Earlier, in view of the Hijab row, Department of Collegiate Education had declared the closure of educational institutions from February 9 to 11.
