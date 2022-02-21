Hijab row: Some students skip classes, exams

Hijab row continued to spark off protests by some girls in parts of the state on Monday. Many girls chose not to attend classes, SSLC preparatory exams, PU and degree practical examinations in schools and colleges.

While many of them returned home, some of them sat on campuses without removing the hijab. Some institutions allegedly violated the High Court’s interim order. Members of some outfits participated in the protests. By and large, the situation across the state remained peaceful.

Re-exam assured

About 39 students of KLE Society’s Lingaraj College in Belagavi staged a protest near the deputy commissioner’s office seeking permission to wear hijab and attend an internal exam. They alleged that the college management tortured them on the pretext of hijab. The college Principal B M Tejaswi clarified that the college would hold the exams for the girls once again, but they should attend without the hijab.

A few girls in Hatti Gold Mines in Raichur district wore hijab and attended preparatory exams in government high school. It is alleged that school authorities violated the HC order. A girl student at a private high school at Gundlupet in Mysuru district did not attend the preparatory exam. A Class 9 girl sat outside the classroom wearing a hijab.

DC’s intervention sought

In Hassan, some girls of women’s polytechnic and government first-grade colleges staged a protest. While all students attended PU practical exams in Mysuru, 13 girls of Kavalande village in Nanjangud taluk in the district and two girls of government high school near K R Mill in Mysuru taluk remained absent.

Some girls of polytechnic college at Karaginakoppa in Mundgod taluk in Uttara Kannada district sought action by tahsildar Sridhar Mundalamani so that they attended classes in hijab. Out of over 25 girls, just a few of them attended. Some Computer Science girls in a college did not appear for a practical exam. Six students of a private PU college returned home without attending classes after the principal clarified that the interim order should be followed. A few girls in some taluks did not attend classes.

Some girls of government PU College and degree college in Vijayapura skipped the practical exams. Five students returned home to Harapanahalli in the district.

As many as 11 students of first-year government PU College at Malebennur in Davanagere district sat outside. Some girls in high school removed their hijab and attended classes. Three students of the government college remained absent.

Six students of SRS Group of Education’s degree college in Chitradurga removed the hijab and attended the classes. A meeting of students, parents and religious heads was held.

Warned for violation

In Balehonnur in Chikkamgaluru district, three high school students skipped preparatory exams, while 17 girls of PU college did not attend. The officials warned a few teachers and students for wearing hijab inside the classroom violating the order.

The situation in colleges and schools in Dakshina Kannada district remained peaceful.

