II PU exam: 24.3k students skip Economics paper

As many as 24,305 candidates were absent for the Economics paper of the II PU exam on Monday.
For the subject, a total of 4,19,887 candidates were registered, of which 3,95,582 were present.
No cases of malpractice were reported from any of the exam centres, the government said.
