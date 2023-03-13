II PU exam: 24.3k students skip Economics paper

II PU exam: 24.3k students skip Economics paper

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Mar 13 2023, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 06:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

As many as 24,305 candidates were absent for the Economics paper of the II PU exam on Monday.

For the subject, a total of 4,19,887 candidates were registered, of which 3,95,582 were present.

No cases of malpractice were reported from any of the exam centres, the government said.

