IIMB placements: Consulting firms make highest offers

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has released the Summer Placements for the two-year full-time MBA programmes, the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and the Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGP-BA), Class of 2022-24, which saw 539 offers, leading to all 529 students who appeared for placements.

Prof Debolina Dutta, chairperson of Career Development Services of IIMB, said in a statement released to media that the summer placement process for the PGP/PGP-BA 2022-24 batch was a great success.

“This was the first offline placement drive post-pandemic and the collective endeavour ensured a smooth mix of online facilitation and offline campus activities," reads the statement.

Consulting companies made 233 offers, led by Accenture with 41 offers, followed by McKinsey & Company (22) and Bain & Company (20). Top recruiters included Tata Consultancy Services (18), Boston Consulting Group (17), Kearney (16), EY (15), Strategy& (14), GEP Worldwide (10), PricewaterhouseCoopers (9), Alvarez & Marsal (7), and FinIQ Consulting (7). Other recruiters included Arthur D. Little (6), KPMG (6), Visa (5), Miebach Consulting (4), Auctus Advisors (3), NRI Consulting (3), Simon Kucher & Partners (3), and others (7).

Prominent recruiters in the Information Technology and IT/Product Management domain, who made 50 offers are Samsung R&D (5), DP World (4), Pine Labs (4), JustDial (4), Walmart Global Tech (4), Atlassian (3), Info Edge (3), Disney Star (2), PhonePe (2), Piramal (2), and others (17).

The 36 offers made in the combined bucket of E-commerce and Operations included Amazon (24), Flipkart (5), Uber (5) and DP World (2).

There were 73 offers overall in the finance domain. Conglomerates recruited for their leadership tracks made 67 offers in General Management positions with Tata Administrative Services leading with eight offers, followed by Adani Group (7), Mahindra & Mahindra (5), Sun Pharmaceuticals (5), Aditya Birla Group (4), Prodapt (4), Puma (4), Vedanta (4), Aliens Group (3), Bajaj Finserv (3), RPG Group (3), AB InBev (2), Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (2), Capgemini (2), CK Birla (2), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (2), Reliance Industries Limited (2), and others (5).

Students, opting for Sales and Marketing roles, received 58 offers. Analytics roles saw an increase in numbers compared to last year.