Industry bodies urge Karnataka govt not to impose lockdown

Industry bodies have urged the Karnataka government not to impose partial or full lockdown in the state. They believe this will derail whatever growth has been achieved so far after the second wave-induced lockdown.

This comes a day after revenue minister R Ashoka said the state government will soon come up with "tougher" measures to curb Covid-19 infections, including lockdown if people do not cooperate.

"We have held meetings with industry bodies such as the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Bidadi Industries Association, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India and Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India. And a joint recommendation will be made to the chief secretary of Karnataka tomorrow (Tuesday) not to impose partial or full lockdown in the state", said I S Prasad, president, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Also Read | Covid-19: Karnataka government to take long-term measures, says Bommai

Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) also cautioned against any knee-jerk reaction in the form of a lockdown or any other harsh measures.

“Another lockdown may force many micro and small enterprises to down shutters and add to the unemployment problem,” KASSIA pointed out in a statement, adding that all expectations of the economy being on a rebound will evaporate in no time.

KASSIA said its stance is a reflection of the fear that the micro and small scale players have who are yet to recover fully from the devastating effects of the previous lockdowns, during the successive waves of the pandemic.

Prasad further stated that while the health of citizens is important, it is also imperative to not shut down industrial activity.

KASSIA suggested the government focus on strictly enforcing Covid-19 protocols by citizens rather than resorting to partial or full lockdown.

Check out latest DH videos here