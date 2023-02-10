It’s bloom time for Karnataka’s flower sector

While demand for roses is stable, recent years have seen a larger market for chrysanthemums, gerberas, oriental lilies, orchids and carnations domestically

Sweekruthi K
Sweekruthi K, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 10 2023, 00:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 04:54 ist
Flowers at K R Market in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

As thousands of buyers seek red roses to fill bouquets and multicoloured ones to decorate wedding venues, Karnataka, the top producer of roses in India, has more than doubled the production of the flower in 2022 to 1,71,880 tonnes against 76,910 tonnes in 2018. 

Similarly, Karnataka’s production of chrysanthemums has nearly doubled in the past five years. Growers attribute the rise in demand for chrysanthemums and light-coloured roses to decorations in weddings and events. 

Watch | How Bengaluru became India's rose capital

“In the past four-five years, light-coloured roses have become popular. White roses are preferred in winter,” says P Jaganatharaju, a rose grower and exporter. Between January and April, demand goes up five-fold, he adds. 

Another exporter from the city agrees: “The International Flower Auction Bangalore handles about 3.25 lakh stems on an average day, but during Valentine’s Day celebrations, it ranges from 6.5 to 8 lakh stems a day.” A single-stem rose that would otherwise sell for Rs 4 to Rs 6, costs around Rs 8 to Rs 15 during the season.

While demand for roses is stable, recent years have seen a larger market for chrysanthemums, gerberas, oriental lilies, orchids and carnations domestically. Demand for Karnataka’s flowers from other cities has risen exponentially over the years. “Even tier B and tier C cities are seeing high demand,” says an exporter.

Bengaluru's Dutch roses, in particular, are popular. “The climate and elevation are ideal for good bud and stem size,” says M Vishwanath, managing director, International Flower Auction Bangalore and joint director of Horticulture, Bengaluru Division.

