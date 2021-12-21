JD(S) will oppose anti-conversion bill: H D Kumaraswamy

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said that his party will oppose the anti-conversion bill in both the Houses during the Winter Session of the state legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

Kumaraswamy told reporters on Tuesday that BJP cannot bulldoze the bill and pass it unilaterally for having majority in the Legislative Assembly, and JD(S) will not support it in the Legislative Council too, wherein the ruling party does not have majority.

He said he remained away from the session for one week due to his pre-occupied programmes. "I had conveyed to Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde-Kageri to earmark two days for discussing issues of North Karnataka and had been assured of last two days being reserved for it. Hence, I have arrived today," he said.

He said that the decision to construct Suvarna Vidhana Soudha was taken in 2006 to make way for development of the region, but the purpose has not been served and he too was aware of it.

Regarding the Congress adopting "soft approach" on the demand to ban MES, Kumaraswamy said, "There was no need of soft corner for anybody, and goons involved in anti-state acts need to be taught a lesson and externed from state. Government should take a decision on this".

