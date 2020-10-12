K Sudhakar to be new Karnataka Health Minister?

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 12 2020, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 01:08 ist
The health portfolio might be given to Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is said to be considering a minor, yet significant change in his Cabinet.

According to sources, B Sriramulu might be divested of the health & family welfare portfolio and given the plum social welfare department in exchange. The health portfolio might be given to Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.

“Discussions have taken place to this effect,” said two sources aware of this.

Currently, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol is the social welfare minister. Making Sriramulu the social welfare minister could hold political significance for the ruling BJP.

Sriramulu, also the backward classes welfare minister, is the party’s warhorse belonging to the ST (Valmiki) community. “If he holds the social welfare portfolio, he will be able to directly deal with the STs,” a source said. Sriramulu, who was projected as a deputy chief ministerial face, is arguably the BJP’s tallest ST leader who was able to help consolidate the community’s votes in the party’s favour in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Also, when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, both Sriramulu and Sudhakar were seen having a turf war much to the government’s embarrassment and giving the Opposition Congress many field days. At present, ministerial responsibilities on Covid-19 are divided. But, if the speculated change takes place, Sudhakar will be the sole minister in charge of the state’s health systems and services amid the pandemic. 

Both Sriramulu and Sudhakar were unavailable for comment.

k sudhakar
Karnataka
B Sriramulu
B S Yediyurappa

