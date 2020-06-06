Kannadigas in Gulf countries: Mumbai MP writes to BSY

Mumbai MP and senior BJP leader Gopal Shetty has urged Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to ensure the evacuation of Kannadigas stranded in the Gulf countries in wake of Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Shetty, who represents the Mumbai North parliamentary seat, has written a formal letter to Yediyurappa with a copy to Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar.

Shetty shot off the letter after receiving representations from the Kannadiga community members working in Qatar.

Giving the example of Kerala, he said that it has already arranged many flights from Gulf countries to evacuate their citizens but unfortunately there are hardly any flights arranged by Karnataka,” he said.

