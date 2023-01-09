Karnataka Assembly election: Siddaramaiah says he would contest from Kolar constituency

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah announced on Monday that he would contest from the Kolar constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election.
“This is subject to approval of the high command,” he added.
There were speculations on where Siddaramaiah would contest from. He was looking for a “safe” seat. He currently represents Badami in north Karnataka.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube