Karnataka Assembly election: Siddaramaiah says he would contest from Kolar constituency

K'taka polls: Siddaramaiah says will fight from Kolar

'This is subject to approval of the high command,' he added

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 09 2023, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 15:54 ist
Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah announced on Monday that he would contest from the Kolar constituency in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election.

“This is subject to approval of the high command,” he added.

There were speculations on where Siddaramaiah would contest from. He was looking for a “safe” seat. He currently represents Badami in north Karnataka.

