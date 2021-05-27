Karnataka Cabinet stalls Jindal land deal

Karnataka Cabinet stalls Jindal land deal

This land deal had run into controversy in 2019 when the Congress-JD(S) coalition wanted to go ahead with the lease-cum-sale agreement

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 27 2021, 14:22 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 14:27 ist
Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai briefed reporters on the Cabinet's decision. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka Cabinet has put on hold its previous decision to sell 3,667 acres of land to JSW Steel Ltd in Ballari amid opposition from within the ruling BJP and petitions pending in various courts.

"We had taken a decision in the previous Cabinet (to sell the land). The decision is now on hold as it was not confirmed in this Cabinet meeting," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, briefing reporters. 

On April 26, the Cabinet agreed to sell 3,667 acres of land allotted to the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel Ltd in Ballari, and the saffron party had opposed when it was in the opposition. This land deal had run into controversy in 2019 when the Congress-JD(S) coalition wanted to go ahead with the lease-cum-sale agreement.

This decision came after party MLAs wrote to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa earlier this month urging the government to drop the land deal. An activist has also filed a Public Interest Litigation on this and based on a High Court direction, notices were served to all Cabinet ministers.

Read | JSW land sale: Kumaraswamy slams BJP's 'double standards'

"The Cabinet, in its wisdom looking into the pending cases, has taken this decision," Bommai said, noting that a petition on the issue was also pending in the Supreme Court.

On whether the state can alter its decision in the future, Bommai said that it was unclear. "There are a lot of cases...Based on the outcome of cases, we will take a decision in the future," he said. 

In 2005-06, the government decided to give on lease-cum-sale arrangement 2,000.58 acres of land to JSW Steel. In 2007, when HD Kumaraswamy was the chief minister and Yediyurappa the industries minister, another 1,666.73 acres were allotted to the company at Toranagallu, Kurekuppa, Moosenayakanahalli and Yarabanahalli villages in the Ballari district. 

In 2019, the Congress-JD(S) coalition decided to convert the lease into a sale. The BJP, then in the opposition, had accused the coalition of selling the land at a throwaway price of Rs 1.22-1.50 lakh per acre.

Some BJP MLAs went up in arms after the Yediyurappa Cabinet took a U-turn and approved the land deal. Earlier this month, BJP MLAs Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Bellad, K Poornima, Uday Garudachar and others wrote a strongly-worded letter to Yediyurappa, terming the decision as “against the interest of the state” and that it was contrary to the BJP’s fight against corruption.
 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Ballari
JSW Steel in Ballari
JSW
basavaraj bommai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

 