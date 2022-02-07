K'taka CM seeks special package for Kalyana Karnataka

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai seeks special financial package to Kalyana Karnataka

Bommai said the state already raised the issue with the Centre on taking up special developmental works in the region

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 07 2022, 21:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 21:38 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI file photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to sanction Rs 5,030 crore special grant to take up developmental works in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

During his meeting with the Union Minister, Bommai said the state has already raised the issue with the Centre on taking up special developmental works in this most backward region.

He also mentioned that the state government has been giving reservation in education and employment to people of this region. To take up overall development, the Centre's special financial package under various centrally sponsored schemes is helpful, the CM said.

