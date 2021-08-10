Karnataka CM Bommai to seek BJP high command's help to counter dissident voices

As all efforts to assuage the disgruntled leaders upset over the cabinet portfolio allocation seems to be failing, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is preparing to visit New Delhi to find a solution to quell the dissidence in the party.

Bommai has already announced that he would be making a Delhi trip over the issue of Mekedatu in the coming week. The party insiders said that meeting party high command over rising dissidence is also one among the top agendas of Bommai's Delhi trip.

He is going to convey the message that it is not possible to quell the dissidence at the state level and party high command should intervene, they added.

Bommai already held a first round of talks with MTB Nagaraj, the minister for Municipal Administration who has been venting out in public that he did not get what he wished for. "I have been demoted by the BJP government. If nothing changes, I will take my call," he stated.

MTB Nagaraj resigned as a cabinet minister from the Congress-JD (S) coalition government to join the BJP.

Anand Singh, a three-time MLA from Vijayanagar, has made his displeasure public as soon as he was allocated the Tourism portfolio. Party sources said he is simmering with discontent and even contemplating resigning. "I was the first one to resign from the Assembly to bring the BJP to power. Eight days later everyone followed. Is there no contribution from me to the party," he questioned.

MTB Nagaraj is the richest man in the cabinet and Anand Singh is also quite resourceful, Bommai is trying hard to convince them but they seem to be not relenting, say sources.

In another development, prominent Backward Class leader B. Sriramulu ironically stated that he is neither satisfied nor disappointed with the allocation of cabinet berth. Sriramulu's supporters staged a protest in Ballary alleging that their leader was snubbed by the party.

Senior party leader from Mysuru A. Ramdas did not turn out to welcome Bommai, when he took charge as the Chief Minister. Sources in the party confirmed that even as Bommai tried to get in touch, Ramdas has avoided it.

Senior BJP leader Apachu Ranjan's followers are planning a car rally from Madikeri to Bengaluru to protest against the non-inclusion of their leader into the cabinet.

Meanwhile, former minister C.P. Yogeshwar has camped in New Delhi to meet top leaders over the issue of non allocation of cabinet berth. He is expected to stay in Delhi for two days. If the high command hears him out, then all other disgruntled elements would parade to New Delhi, party sources said.

In another important development, powerful BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was dropped from the cabinet following the sex-cd case when B.S. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister, had been meeting former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar. Shettar declined a cabinet berth as he called Bommai his junior.

BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi, brother of Ramesh Jarkiholi has been trying to arrange a meeting of former minister C.P. Yogeshwar, Chief Minister aspirants Aravind Bellad, Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal, former minister Sreemanth Patil and MLA Mahesh Kumatalli. Party sources also said that Balachandra Jarkiholi is in touch with Yediyurappa's son B.Y. Vijayendra.

State intelligence has briefed about all these developments to Bommai. Party sources explained that he has decided to deal with the situation without giving any room for further developments. Sources further stated that Bommai would discuss counter strategy to deal with the existing situation, including reallocation of ministries.