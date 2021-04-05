Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa may find going tough after May 2

Political circles are abuzz with talks that the ongoing political developments are an indicator that the BJP central leadership is preparing ground for a change of guard in the state.

Political observers feel that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa might find the going tough post May 2, depending on the outcome for the BJP in the five states’ election.

Till now, Yediyurappa has outwitted attacks from within his Cabinet and the party leadership, hanging on to power despite some close calls last year.

Disgruntlement has rocked the Yediyurappa administration since June 2020, a year after he assumed power, along with relentless criticism of the chief minister and his son BY Vijayendra by BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal. The writing on the wall is clear after Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister K S Eshwarappa’s recent complaint to the Governor, experts say.

Political analyst Mahadev Prakash said that indications are of a systematic ploy to remove Yediyurappa. These efforts may gain momentum considering election results in the five poll-bound states, he said.

“However, Yediyurappa has survived such efforts, is surviving it and will try to survive in the future, too. It will be interesting to see how the CM counters such moves,” Prakash, who was the CM’s media adviser till November 2020, said.

According to political scientist Muzaffar Assadi, those attempting to destabilse Yediyurappa were “very cautious” and the dissenting group was not large enough to question his authority or demand his resignation as he still enjoys the support of a sizable number of MLAs.

“Other forces in the party are speaking through Yatnal and Eshwarappa as Yediyurappa is not heeding the high command. The party leadership is well aware that moves - such as complaints against Yediyurappa - could be counterproductive,” he added.

Harish Ramaswamy, political analyst and Raichur University vice chancellor, noted that there were clear indications from the Centre that Yediyurappa should be replaced. “But the big question is, who is the heir apparent?”

A senior BJP leader told DH recently that the number of MLAs with whom Yediyurappa held sway had shrunk in the last couple of years, primarily due to his age. Another party functionary, under the condition of anonymity, noted “everything depend on byelection results.”

Karnataka will face Assembly elections in 2023 and preliminary discussions on who should be the BJP’s face are already on. This is likely to be discussed in the next BJP executive meeting.