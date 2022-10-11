Karnataka: Estate owner, son booked for assault on Dalits

K'taka: Estate owner, son booked for assault on Dalits

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Oct 11 2022, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 04:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

The police have booked an estate owner and his son for allegedly assaulting and wrongfully confining members of a dalit family at Hunasehallipura in Chikkamagaluru taluk.

Jagadish and son Tilak slapped a woman inside the line house of the estate. They also abused and assaulted the woman’s family members Vijay, Roopa and Kavitha, Vijay’s wife, claimed in the complaint. 

The family joined the estate three months ago for work. They had reportedly borrowed money from Jagadish. They decided to leave the estate after Jagadish allegedly thrashed Vijay’s relative Manju over a petty issue recently. The estate owner had demanded them to return the money before leaving.

“On October 8 around 10.30 am, the duo barged inside our house and wanted to know whether my family members, who were away, arranged money. He snatched my mobile phone and assaulted my husband Vijay, and family members Roopa, Kavitha,” the victim added in the complaint. 

“We had borrowed Rs 9 lakh from Jagadish and had promised to return the money. However, 10 members of my family, including five children, were locked up inside the house till evening,” Vijay claimed. 

The Balehonnur police have registered cases under IPC Sections 504 (intentional insults, provocation), 323 (causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), and under sections of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2015.

“The police have registered a case. Investigation is under progress. There are no arrests yet,” SP Uma Prashanth said.

Chikkamagaluru
Karnataka News
Dalits

