Karnataka farmers' body to take part in Bharat bandh on Dec 8

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha on Sunday announced its support to the farmers' call for Bharat bandh on December 8, protesting the new farm laws brought by the Centre. The outfit president Kodihalli Chandrashekhar said they would support the nationwide strike.

Farmers from the state would lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha here on December 9, when the assembly session would be underway. "We will hold bandh, a non-violent movement across the state in district headquarters, Taluk headquarters and villages," Chandrashekhar told reporters.

He further said he would seek the public support for the agitation. Claiming that the farmers are in distress owing to the new agri laws, he said they have been opposing it but to no avail.

"For the past 11 days the farmers are staging demonstrations (near Delhi). I appeal to the every section of society to cooperate with us," he added. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country have been camping at Delhi's borders for the past 10 days to demand a repeal of the agriculture reform laws.