Karnataka forest dept's digital HAWK eye to track wildlife crimes

Karnataka, like Kerala, has adopted a digital platform to track forest and wildlife crimes with tools, like data analytics and data mapping, to understand the vulnerable spots while cases, pending due to procedural delays, will be expedited through regular follow-ups.

The Wildlife Wing and Information Communication Technology (ICT) division of the first department have started working with the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) for the adoption of the Hostile Activity Watch Kernel (HAWK) platform, recently implemented in Kerala.

HAWK will be implemented in two phases. The first phase involves feeding the legacy data on wildlife and forest crimes to the system. The second phase involves moving the entire case management work - from registration of FIR to chargesheeting - to a digital regime.

Officials said the ICT wing is working on a similar software for some time when they came to know about HAWK. The department decided to adopt the core kernel with modifications rather than reinventing the wheel.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of the Wildlife division (PCCF-Wildlife) Vijaykumar Gogi said the platform will have data of forest and wildlife cases at macro and micro levels.

“We will have the latest update on the number of cases as well as the status of each one of them available at the fingertips. This will not only help us keep a tab on the pending cases and push for their early prosecution but also enable an environment of data and intelligence sharing that will change the very way we look into a case,” he said.

For instance, the sharing of data between Kerala and Karnataka will help nab interstate crime culprits. Both states share about 330 km of border flanked by the rich flora and fauna of the Western Ghats.

The easy and quick access to FIRs, investigation and mahzar reports, chargesheeting and prosecution files allows officials to make informed decisions. “The data at micro and macro levels will help in taking immediate measures as well as long-term policy making decisions or in mobilising resources to a vulnerable area,” Gogi added.

The department and WTI are now working on customisation of the software to suit the procedures prescribed by the state and central laws.

The officials said the digitisation of legacy cases as well as training of the authorities on the frontline will begin soon. The system will go online within the next six months.