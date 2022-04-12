Karnataka geared up to face Covid 4th wave: Sudhakar

Karnataka geared up to face Covid 4th wave: Sudhakar

The government is screening all those arriving in India from these countries, he added

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 12 2022, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 01:48 ist

Despite an increase in Covid-19 cases in eight countries, there is no cause for alarm yet in the state, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said Tuesday.

The government is screening all those arriving in India from these countries, he added.

Speaking at a news conference at the state BJP office, Sudhakar said vaccination was the only way to prevent a fourth wave in the state. "There are predictions of a fourth wave between June and September. Karnataka is prepared to face and control the wave," he said.

He said that as many as 32 lakh eligible people were yet to receive the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. "People should also get the preventive dose administered as they could be affected by different mutations of the disease," Sudhakar said.

Precautionary measures such as wearing masks should continue and there will be no relaxation, he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

k sudhakar
Karnataka News
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Universal Music can't help falling for Elvis Presley

Universal Music can't help falling for Elvis Presley

TN hotels not dishing out biryani with contraceptives

TN hotels not dishing out biryani with contraceptives

Will 'retire out' tactic become a trend in cricket?

Will 'retire out' tactic become a trend in cricket?

Ukraine's abandoned cats, dogs look for homes in Russia

Ukraine's abandoned cats, dogs look for homes in Russia

Celebrated Michelin star Chef hints at Indian outing

Celebrated Michelin star Chef hints at Indian outing

 