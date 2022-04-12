Karnataka geared up to face Covid 4th wave: Sudhakar

Despite an increase in Covid-19 cases in eight countries, there is no cause for alarm yet in the state, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said Tuesday.

The government is screening all those arriving in India from these countries, he added.

Speaking at a news conference at the state BJP office, Sudhakar said vaccination was the only way to prevent a fourth wave in the state. "There are predictions of a fourth wave between June and September. Karnataka is prepared to face and control the wave," he said.

He said that as many as 32 lakh eligible people were yet to receive the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. "People should also get the preventive dose administered as they could be affected by different mutations of the disease," Sudhakar said.

Precautionary measures such as wearing masks should continue and there will be no relaxation, he said.

