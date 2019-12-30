Karnataka has grown max forest in India in last 2 years

Karnataka tops the country in growing the maximum amount of forest in the last two years, according to the new India State of Forest report released on Monday.

The forest area in the southern state, more popular for its IT and biotechnology industry has increased by 1025 sq km between 2017 and 2019.

Karnataka is followed by Andhra Pradesh (990 sq km) and Kerala (823 sq km). There was also an increase of more than 300 sq km of forest in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

The increase in all the three southern states, according to the report, can be attributed to the plantation and conservation activities within and outside the forest areas.

The Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, however, claimed that robust methodologies and ground-truth surveys were carried out to ensure that plantation crops were not counted as forest and tree cover.

For the country as a whole, the total forest cover increased by 3,976 sq km whereas the growth of tree cover is 1212 sq km. Taken together the total increase in forest and tree cover is 5,188 sq km compared to the last assessment carried out two years ago.

According to the survey, the total forest and tree cover in India stands at 8,07,276 sq km (80.73 million ha), which translates to 24.56% of the geographical area.

“We will take some time to reach the national target of putting 33% of the country under forest and tree cover. It won’t happen by 2030 even though the area under tree and forest cover is increasing,” admits Javadekar.

While the forest and tree cover rose in three southern states, four North Eastern states – Manipur (499 sq km), Arunachal Pradesh (276 sq km), Mizoram (180 sq km) and Meghalaya (27 sq km) reported a loss of forest.

Javadekar attributed the loss in the North East primarily due to the traditional farming practice of Shifting Cultivation. In addition, the forest cover inside the recorded forest areas shows a decline of 330 sq km.

The new report found that 22% of the forest is highly prone to forest fire even though the number of such fires declined in 2019 after a spike in the previous year.

The area under mangrove has expanded by 54 sq km.