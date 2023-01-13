Karnataka HC allows Adiyogi statue inauguration

Karnataka HC allows Adiyogi statue inauguration, orders status quo on construction at site

The court was told that no trees would be cut for the event and they were not going ahead with construction activities

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 13 2023, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 13:59 ist
Karnataka High Court. Credit: DH file photo

The Karnataka High Court on Friday allowed the Isha Yoga Centre's Adiyogi statue to be inaugurated in Chikkaballapur district on January 15.

However, it has ordered a status quo on the construction activities at the site.

On January 11, the court had ordered status quo following a public interest litigation against the construction alleging that it had violated various rules and laws related to forests and land acquisition.

On Friday, the advocate for the Isha Yoga Centre approached the division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Ashok S Kingai and submitted that the inauguration of the centre was scheduled for January 15 which will be attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and other dignitaries.

The invitation regarding the inauguration was submitted to the court.

The Isha Yoga Centre is installing a 112-ft statue of Adiyogi at Avalagurki in Chikkaballapur district.

The court was told that no trees would be cut for the event and they were not going ahead with construction activities.

The court also recorded this submission and said the event can go ahead as it was already fixed.

The counsel for the petitioners sought a direction from the court that no fireworks should be used during the inauguration of the statue. Responding to it, the court opined that such events would not be held as it was a programme to be attended by the Vice President.

The hearing of the case was adjourned to February 2.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka High Court
Karnataka
Chikkaballapur

What's Brewing

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins

Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise

Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC

FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge

FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge

2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN

2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

 