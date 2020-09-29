Karnataka HC quashes 25% horizontal domicile reservation in NLSIU

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday quashed the 25 per cent horizontal domicile reservation in National Law School of India University, Bengaluru. The state government had introduced the reservation for students from Karnataka through the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Amendment Act, 2020.

A division bench comprising Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice B V Hosmani held that only the Executive Council of the law school can consider the issue of reservation and not the state government. The court also said that the law school is an autonomous and independent institution and does not come under the state government.