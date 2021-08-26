Karnataka HM's 'rape' & 'secluded spot' remarks evoke angry reactions from Congress

Karnataka Congress on Thursday slammed the remarks made by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in connection with the Mysuru gang-rape case, after the minister said that the Congress leaders were “trying to rape him” to reap political benefits over the case.

His remarks that the victim and her friend should not have gone to the secluded spot also evoked angry reactions from the opposition party.

Speaking to reporters, KPCC president D K Shivakumar condemned the remarks made by Jnanendra. “I seek an answer from BJP leaders (over the comments made). If the Home Minister says that Congress is raping him, what does it reflect about administration in the state. A case should be filed under IPC Section 376 against any Congress leader who tried to rape the Home minister,” he said.

Shivakumar said that the Congress party was concerned about the image of Karnataka, and accused the Home minister of divulging the identity of the victim by disclosing the whereabouts of her parents and relatives.

“We have no faith in government. They have not arrested even one person even after 24 hours into the incident,” he said.

If the minister asks why the victim had gone to the secluded spot, it is clear that there is no freedom for women in the state, he said. Meanwhile, Congress leaders V S Ugrappa demanded the resignation of Jnanendra for his insensitive remarks regarding the case.

Committee constituted

Shivakumar also announced a fact-finding committee under Ugrappa to visit the spot and submit a report regarding the case. The members of the committee are H M Revanna, Tanveer Sait, Roopa Shashidar, Manjula Manasa, Mallajamma and Manjula Naidu.

