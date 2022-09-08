Karnataka karmer to get honorary doctorate in UAS convocation

The 56th annual convocation of the University of Agriculture Sciences, Bengaluru, will be held on Friday.

For the first time, progressive farmers will be awarded with honorary doctorates.

"This year, we have selected N C Patil from Nagadasanahalli in Bengaluru North," UAS Vice-Chancellor N S Rajendra Prasad told a news conference.

N C Patil, a postgraduate from Bangalore University, who owns 75 acres of dry land, adopted modern irrigation methods and agricultural practices for growing different varieties of fruits and millets. "Agriculture practices by Patil were adopted by the farmers in Telangana, Gujarat and Maharashtra," the VC said.

As many as 1,144 students will receive their degrees, of which 751 are undergraduate and 304 from postgraduate courses, Prasad said. A total of 156 students bagged gold medals and 90 doctorate degrees will be awarded.