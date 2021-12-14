Karnataka Legislative Council polls: BJP falls short of one vote for simple majority

The ruling BJP on Tuesday fell one seat short of gaining a simple majority in the Karnataka Legislative Council polls.

The party bagged 11 of the 25 seats, from 20 Local Authorities' constituencies in the state, for which the biennial election was held on December 10, and counting was taken up on Tuesday, poll officials said. The Opposition Congress also clinched 11 seats, while the JD(S) has won Hassan seat and is leading in one of the seats in Mysuru. An independent candidate managed to win one of the two seats in the prestigious Belagavi constituency.

With these results, BJP's strength in the 75-member Upper House has gone up from 32 to 37, while the Congress' tally declined from 29 to 26, and the JD(S)' number came down from 12 to 10 (if it wins Mysuru). During the previous MLC polls from the Local Authorities' constituencies in 2015, the BJP had won six, Congress 14 and the JD(S) four seats, while one seat had gone to an independent.

Over 99 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the December 10 elections from across the constitutencies, for which 90 candidates were in the fray, including 20 each from BJP and Congress, and six from JD(S).

The electorate, for this election, comprised elected representatives, including members of urban and rural local bodies. Unlike the Legislative Assembly or Lok Sabha polls, the council contests are decided by preferential votes.

In a dismal performance by the JD(S), the regional party lost three out of four seats, in Tumakuru, Kolar and Mandya (pending Mysuru results) it had won last time, which comes under the party bastion of Old Mysuru region. However, a win by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Suraj Revanna in Hassan came as a respite for the party.

In a major blow to the BJP, independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi, one of the Jarkiholi brothers, emerged victorious during the counting of second preferential votes in Belagavi, thereby bagging one of the two seats from the constituency, while Congress' Channaraj Hattiholi won the other in the first preferential votes.

MK Pranesh, the Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council, Leader of the House and minister Kota Srinivas Poojary won the Chikmagalur and Dakshina Kannada seats, respectively on BJP tickets, while the ruling side's chief whip, Mahantesh Kavatagimath, lost in Belagavi.

Congress' multi-billionaire candidate from Bangalore Urban, Yousuf Sharif, who has declared assets belonging to him and his family worth over Rs 1,744 crore, lost to BJP's Gopinath Reddy.

Other than JD(S)' Suraj Revanna, several candidates whose candidature gave rise to nepotism debates were also victorious. The list includes Congress' Channaraja Basavaraj Hottiholi (brother of Lakshmi Hebbalkar), MLA from Belagavi, R Rajendra of Tumakuru (former party MLA KN Rajanna's son), S Ravi from Bengaluru Rural (a relative of state Congress President DK Shivakumar), Sunil Gowda Patil from Vijayapura (brother of former minister MB Patil), Sarna Gowda Patil from Raichur (nephew of MLA Amregouda Patil) and Bhimrao B Patil from Bidar (brother of MLA Rajasekhar Patil).

BJP's Pradeep Shettar from Dharwad (brother of former CM and MLA Jagadish Shettar) and DS Arun from Shivamogga (son of veteran BJP leader and former Legislative Council chairman DH Shankaramurthy) also won.

