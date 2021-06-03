Karnataka extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 14

Yediyurappa also announced a second Covid-19 relief package worth Rs 500 crore

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 03 2021, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 18:26 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said Karnataka will remain locked down till 6 am on June 14, with no new relaxations, to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Yediyurappa said the government had taken the decision to extend the ongoing lockdown as the spread of the virus had not yet been completely curtailed.

"The cases have come down but the spread of the virus is continuing. The government has taken this decision based on suggestions by experts," the CM said.

The lockdown regulations will remain the same, he specified.

After June 14, Yediyurappa said the state government will be ready to relax the norms, provided the cases come down. “If the test positivity rate reduces to 5% and if people cooperate, then the government is ready to completely relax norms and lift the lockdown,” he said.

 

Yediyurappa also announced a second relief package worth Rs 500 crore.

The government will provide a compensation of Rs 3,000 for every person employed in power looms, film and Doordarshan, fisheries, muzrai staff and Imams in mosques. Also, ASHA workers will get a compensation of Rs 3,000 each, while Anganwadi workers will get Rs 2,000.

As teachers in unaided schools struggle to make ends meet, the government has extended compensation of Rs 5,000 for them.

Further, the government will also contribute Rs 5 crore towards lawyers' welfare fund, Yediyurappa said. The compensation amount will be processed within a week, he added.

 

