Karnataka logs 145 new Covid cases, two deaths

The state on Wednesday registered 145 new coronavirus cases and two fatalities, thereby taking the total cases to date to 39,44,186 and toll to 40,026 respectively.
As many as 392 patients were discharged from various hospitals after recovery, taking the number of recoveries so far to 39,02,028.
The number of active cases across the state is 2,092. The positivity rate for the day was 0.35 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.38 per cent. The two deaths reported on Wednesday were from Bengaluru Urban.
Of the new cases, 97 were from Bengaluru Urban district which also recorded 280 discharges. After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru reported 17 cases.
Check out latest DH videos here
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
World far short of climate goals, states new study
Oceans' fate depends on sewage, waste control: Expert
The women who stood tall behind Covid-19 vaccines
Elon Musk changes Twitter name after Putin combat tweet
Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe
Afghans' freedom choice: Over the wall or via desert
'Surrogate' ads used to boost BJP on Facebook: Report