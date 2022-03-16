Karnataka logs 145 new Covid cases, two deaths

The state on Wednesday registered 145 new coronavirus cases and two fatalities, thereby taking the total cases to date to 39,44,186 and toll to 40,026 respectively.

As many as 392 patients were discharged from various hospitals after recovery, taking the number of recoveries so far to 39,02,028.

The number of active cases across the state is 2,092. The positivity rate for the day was 0.35 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.38 per cent. The two deaths reported on Wednesday were from Bengaluru Urban.

Of the new cases, 97 were from Bengaluru Urban district which also recorded 280 discharges. After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru reported 17 cases.

