Karnataka logs 1,769 new Covid-19 cases, 30 deaths

Bengaluru Urban district reported 411, the highest number of infection cases and four deaths

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 05 2021, 03:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 03:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka on Wednesday logged 1,769 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 29.12 lakh while 30 deaths took the total toll to 36,680.

The day also saw 1,714 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,50,717, leaving 24,305 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 411, the highest number of infection cases and four deaths. Dakshina Kannada logged 350 cases and six fatalities, the highest among districts.

Mysuru district recorded 143 cases while Udupi recorded 140 and Hassan 112. The positivity rate stood at 1.04% and the case fatality rate at 1.69%. On Wednesday, 1,69,411 Covid tests were conducted, taking the cumulative number of samples examined so far to 3.9 crore.

A total of 1,28,594 people were vaccinated, taking the overall number to 3.18 crore.

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Bengaluru

