Karnataka mulls 'Health Register' for every citizen

Picking up lessons from the Covid-19 crisis, the Karnataka government has decided to maintain the 'Health Register' of every citizen in the state.

According to Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, the project will help the government keep track of health issues of every citizen of the state. A pilot project will soon be launched in Chikkaballapur according to the minister who is currently under home quarantine.

Interacting with the Chikkaballapur district officials through a video conference, Dr Sudhakar said, “The Covid-19 has taught us enough lessons and all of us have experienced them. Aimed at providing proper health care to all we have decided to collect details about the health of the family members in every house of the state. A team will be formed at every Primary Health Centre (PHC) limits comprising Health, Revenue, Education, local bodies and Asha workers that will visit every house to collect details.”

The minister revealed that already directions have been given to prepare a draft of what data needs to be collected from every household.

“Once the draft is ready, we will consult with experts and give it a final touch. Many of the advanced countries have adopted this strategy to provide best of the health care to the people. Besides, it will also help implement various projects of our department,” the minister elaborated.