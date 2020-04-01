Karnataka: Optional pay cut for govt staff

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 01 2020, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 00:49 ist
Representative image.

The state government will deduct one day’s salary from the March salary of all government employees as a contribution to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for combating COVID-19.

“The decision was taken based on a request by the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association, which expressed that several government employees were willing to contribute their salaries to the relief fund,” a Finance department order said on Wednesday.

However, this will be voluntary. Those who do not wish to contribute will have to give the same in writing to the officials concerned before April 4. Failing this, it will be assumed that they are okay with contributing. Further, those whose salaries for March have already been credited, a similar sum will be cut from their April salary.

Recently, the Telangana government had announced cadre-based pay cuts for all its employees to contribute to the COVID-19 response system.

