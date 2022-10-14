Karnataka: Over 400 people embrace Buddhism in Yadgir

Women and children were among those who embraced Buddhism. They took 22 vows

DHNS
  • Oct 14 2022, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 04:56 ist

More than 400 people embraced Buddhism at a programme organised by Buddha Vihar Trust and Dalit organisations on the occasion of the 66th Dhamma Chakra Pravarthana Dina of Dr B R Ambedkar on Friday. 

The day is observed to mark Ambedkar's conversion to Buddhism with thousands of his followers at Nagpur's Deekshabhoomi on October 14, 1956. 

Ambedkar's granddaughter Ramatai Ambedkar took part in the programme.

She said Buddhism is a scientific religion and gives guidance on how to lead a good life. 

Women and children were among those who embraced Buddhism. They took 22 vows. Varajyothi Bhantheji graced the occasion. 

Dalit leaders Mavalli Shankar, Ennoor Srinivas, Mareppa Halli, Parashuram, Neelanayak and others took part in the programme.

Buddhism
Karnataka News
Yadgir

