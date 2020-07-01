Karnataka records biggest single day spike of 1,272 Covid-19 cases, seven deaths

Karnataka recorded 1,272 cases on Wednesday. The state reported five cases more than its previous single-day highest spike record of 1,267 cases on Sunday. Bengaluru continues to be the single highest contributor yet again with 735 cases. On Wednesday, the state breached the 16,000-mark with 16,514 people testing positive so far.

The state's death tally mounted to 257 with seven new Covid-19 deaths reported. Now the total number of active carriers of the virus is 8,194 with the state capital accounting for 4,649. Ballari and Dakshina Kannada districts are a distant second and third with 85 cases and 84 cases reported respectively on Wednesday.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

Curiously Bengaluru's discharges drew a blank yet again. All cases in Bengaluru were shown to be contacts under tracing but the state revealed the source of infection in other districts. They were a combination of ILI, international travel from Sharjah, contacts of previously diagnosed patients, returnees from Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, inter-district travelers from Bengaluru, Chikkabalapura, Belagavi and Mysuru, and SARI.

292 patients are in the ICU with 191 being in Bengaluru's ICUs alone. Dharwad and Belagavi have 16 and 13 ICU cases respectively as on Wednesday. Among the fatalities, two were from Bengaluru, two from Bidar, and one each from Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi and Hassan. They are all aged between 30 and 80 and comprises men and one woman.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 1

While one of them was asymptomatic, others presented with symptoms like cough, cold, fever, and breathlessness. Two of them did not have any co-morbidities while five of them had diabetes mellitus and three of them had hypertension. One had asthma. The deceased in Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada died on the same day of admission, while the others spent one day to 11 days in the hospital.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru's cumulative test number reached 1,11,510, while the state has tested 6,37,417 samples so far. On Wednesday alone, the state tested 16,670 samples.