Karnataka reports 12 fresh Omicron cases; state tally at 31

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 23 2021, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 15:36 ist
A health worker conducts Covid-19 testing of commuters as 'Omicron' cases rise in India, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru, Sunday, December 19, 2021. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka on Thursday reported 12 new cases of the new Omicron variant of Coronavirus. With this, the state tally has reached 31.

More to follow...

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Omicron
Bengaluru
India News

