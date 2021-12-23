Karnataka reports 12 fresh Omicron cases; state tally at 31

Karnataka on Thursday reported 12 new cases of the new Omicron variant of Coronavirus. With this, the state tally has reached 31.
12 new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka today taking the tally to 31:
1.20 yr female, Bengaluru
2.56 yr male, Bengaluru
3.54 yr female, Bengaluru
4.27 yr male, Mangaluru (returning from from Ghana)
