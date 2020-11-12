Karnataka reports 2,116 Covid-19 cases, 21 fatalities

Karnataka reported 2,116 Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths on Thursday. This took the active case tally to 29,470 and death toll to 11,474.

A total of 3,368 discharges took the total recoveries to 8,14,949. The total number of positive cases are 8,55,912. As many as 797 patients are in the ICU, including 395 in Bengaluru Urban.

A total of 1,15,386 tests were done, out of which 27,286 were rapid antigen tests. Bengaluru accounted for 1,069 cases and eight deaths, followed by 115 cases in Mysuru and 100 in Hassan. The state capital now has 17,942 active cases and has so far seen 3,986 deaths. Other districts reported cases in single and double digits.

Positivity rate for the day was 1.83% and case fatality rate was 0.99%.