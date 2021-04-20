Karnataka reports 21,794 new Covid-19 cases, 149 deaths

Karnataka breached the 20,000-mark in new coronavirus cases reported in a single day. It also set a new record for the highest number of deaths reported in a day.

The state reported 21,794 new cases of Covid-19 and a record 149 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11,98,644 and the death toll to 13,646, on Tuesday.

Bengaluru Urban alone recorded 13,782 new infections on Tuesday. A total of over 2,38,64,354 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,47,488 were tested on Tuesday. The day also saw 4,571 patients getting discharged after recovery.

As of April 20 evening, cumulatively 10,25,821 discharges have been reported in the state. Out of 1,59,158 active cases, 751 are in ICU, out of which 181 are in Bengaluru and 101 in Kalaburagi. Bengaluru Urban reported 92 deaths and Bangalore Rural district 13, followed by others.

Tumakuru, for the first time, reported cases in four digits with 1,055 cases, indicating that other districts were seeing a surge after an initial lull. Kalaburagi reported 818 cases, Mysuru 699, and Bengaluru Rural 513, followed by others.

The State vaccinated 1,97,579 people on Tuesday taking the total vaccinated population to 77,66,222.