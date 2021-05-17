Karnataka reports 38,603 new Covid cases, 476 deaths

Karnataka reported 38,603 new cases of Covid-19, and 476 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 22,42,065 and the toll to 22,313, the Health department said on Monday.

The day also saw 34,635 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 13,338 new cases.

As on May 17 evening, cumulatively 22,42,065 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 22,313 deaths and 16,16,092 discharges, a department bulletin said.

Total number of active cases in the state stood at 6,03,639.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 39.70 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.23 per cent.

Among 476 deaths reported on Monday, 239 are from Bengaluru Urban, Hassan (29), Ballari (17), Kalaburagi, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada (15), Tumakuru (14), Bengaluru Rural (13), Mandya (10), followed by others.

Hassan recorded 2,324 new cases, Ballari 2,322, Mysuru 1,980, Tumakuru 1,915, Belagavi 1,748, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 10,64,396, followed by Mysuru 1,14,107 and Tumakuru 83,394.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 6,90,291, followed by Mysuru 98,669 and Ballari 56,265.

A total of over 2,79,76,933 samples have been tested so far, of which 97,236 were tested on Monday alone.