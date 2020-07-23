Karnataka reports 4,764 new coronavirus cases

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 4,764 fresh cases, with 10 districts for the first time registering more than 100 cases on a single day, a sign that the virus is tightening its grip in other parts of the state, even though Bengaluru remained the hardest-hit district.

On Wednesday, 48,140 samples were tested in the state. For the first time, more antigen tests (24,319) were done than RT-PCR tests (23,256).

The state capital again topped the list with 2,050 cases, but, worryingly, districts such as Udupi and Belagavi reported more than 200 cases.

Similarly, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Mysuru, Bengaluru Rural, Raichur, Ballari and Chikkaballapura also reported more than 100 cases in a single day.

As cases spiked suddenly, officials from the government attributed the rise in numbers to increased testing.

Omprakash Patil, Director of Health and Family Welfare, told DH that the rise in numbers was due to more tests and inter-district movement of people.

"Increased testing and inter-district movement of people are the only two factors that trigger the cases. If we miss out tracing even a single case, the region may have the potential to become a cluster. We expected this surge in June itself. But we have peaked much before other states," Omprakash explained.

Rising cases have also prompted the health department to limit patient information it used to provide earlier in the daily media bulletin. From around 200 pages, the bulletin is now down to just 10 pages, with information on patient age, ID, contact history/travel history, and whether he is admitted to a private hospital or a government hospital withheld.

On the bright side, with 1,780 discharges on Wednesday, total recoveries reached 27,239 in the state. Now, active cases in the state are at 47,069, while there are 75,833 total cases. With 55 new fatalities, the death toll currently stands at 1,519.

With 15 new casualties, the death toll in Bengaluru reached 735.

Among the 55 deaths, seven were brought dead and four died in their homes. At least 10 fatalities had no comorbidities.