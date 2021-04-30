Karnataka reports 48,296 new Covid-19 cases in highest single-day spike so far

K'taka sees over 48K new cases in highest one-day spike

  • Apr 30 2021, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 19:47 ist
India saw coronavirus infections reaching a new high on Friday with 3,86,452 new cases. Credit: Reuters Photo

Karnataka reported a record 48,296 Covid-19 cases on Friday, with 26,756 cases reported from Bengaluru alone.

The government has said that Karnataka along with Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Odisha is not only reporting higher peaks but also high Covid-19 case growth trajectory.

India saw coronavirus infections reaching a new high on Friday with 3,86,452 new cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far. The total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

More to follow...

