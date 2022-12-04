Karnataka sees dip in recipients of central govt pension for disabled

The number of disabled people getting a monthly pension under a central government scheme in Karnataka has fallen in the last three years.

Under the Indira Gandhi National Disabilities Pension Scheme (IGNDPS), people with severe and multiple disabilities and those aged between 18 and 59, get Rs 200 a month. The scheme is applicable to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

While 89,650 Persons With Disabilities (PwDs) availed themselves of the benefit in 2020-21, the number dropped to 44,825 in 2021-22. In the current financial year so far, it has hovered around 40,000. While Karnataka has over 13 lakh people with various disabilities, according to the 2011 census, the number of pensioners is alarmingly low.

The International Day of Disabled Persons was observed on December 3.

Activists and NGOs working for the welfare of the disabled have called for raising awareness among people. “According to our study, 67 per cent of PwDs in urban areas are literate, while only 49 per cent of them in rural areas are educated. This shows there is a need for better awareness among these people,” said K P Sunil Kumar, director (communications) at the Association of People with Disability (APD).

Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, founder managing trustee, Samarthanam, said there was a need to simplify the process.

“Though the government has been proactive in introducing schemes for the disabled, they will be effective on the ground only when the process is made easier and accessible to the disabled,” he said.

Kumar echoed him and said many schemes required a bunch of supporting documents including the unique disability ID (UDID) card. Such procedures make things even more difficult for the disabled, he felt.

He added that the lack of accessibility in public places and suitable transport facilities have hindered the ability of people with disabilities to apply for these schemes.

The department for the empowerment of the differently abled and senior citizens said the drop in the number of beneficiaries could be because more people are signing up for the state government schemes.

“PwDs can opt for state or central government schemes. The state pension scheme has more benefits and it is likely that many have shifted to our scheme lately,” said K S Latha Kumari, director of the department. She said the department had been working on creating awareness among PwDs and officers had been appointed at grassroots level to ensure the schemes are effective.