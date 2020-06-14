Karnataka: Stamps dept reverts to issuing ECs offline, post software glitches

Marred by technical glitches in Kaveri Online Service, the Department of Stamps and Registration has now allowed sub-registrars to issue Encumbrance Certificate (EC) and certified documents of other property documents offline.

The decision to revert to the system of issuing such documents both online and offline, came due to malfunction in the software which sources fear could result in legal complications for both the Department and parties involved in property transactions.

Owing to recurring complaints regarding Kaveri software, the department will hold meetings with all district level officials, and e-governance department to address the concerns.

A circular issued by the Department on June 10 noted that there have been complaints of sub-registrars insisting that people apply for EC and other documents online, despite problems with the software.

"The public should be informed of the online system. But, if the applicants insist that EC and other documents are issued offline, they should be issued offline ....." the circular by K P Mohan Raj, Inspector General of Registrations and Commissioner of Stamps said.

K A Mohammed Iqbal, who had applied for EC and other documents for his recently purchased property in Belthangady taluk, Dakshina Kannada district, said that he had tried with the software for more than two months, before he was forced to visit sub-registrar office for the documents.

"EC is crucial for loan from banks, as the document clarifies that there are no prior liabilities associated with any property. Complications in the software has affected several applicants like me in the taluk," he said.

Owing to complications with the software in issuing documents, the government recently allowed farmers availing loans to submit ECs at a later date, Kuraburu Shantakumar, president of Karnataka Rajya Kabbu Belegarara Sangha, said.

According to sources in the Department, the problems associated with the software was manifold affecting property registrations throughout the state.

"Registering a property in any sub-registrar office in Bengaluru city is also affected due to flaws in the software. ECs issued to new properties by BDA or other urban development authorities is not reflected in the Kaveri database, which will cause complications," a sub-registrar told DH.

Mohan Raj said that the Department had insisted on online applications during the course of the pandemic to ensure social distancing, due to which several complaints were raised.

"We have now reverted to the system of issuing such certificates both online and offline till all glitches are addressed," he said.