Karnataka to have geofencing system in all hospitals: Health minister K Sudhakar

Karnataka Medical Education and Health Minister K Sudhakar said that the government intends to implement a geofencing system to record attendance of staff serving in general hospitals across the state.

He was speaking at a meeting with medical officers and staff of Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences, (SIMS)on Saturday. He said it would help to monitor entry and exit of staff during working hours.

He regretted that the government has to direct doctors to discharge their duties promptly during working hours after choosing the filed of medicine voluntarily as their profession. At present, senior doctors are paid salary of Rs 2 to 3 lakh. There is a huge respect for the profession of doctors in the society. They have the onus of retaining it.

"It is shocking that 24% of Covid-patients died in two days after getting admitted to the hospitals in the district. A team of experts from Bengaluru would be asked to visit the district to study the incident in detail so that suitable steps could be taken to reduce the mortality rate of Covid-19 patients

He also directed doctors to examine physical and mental health of Covid-19 patients while admitting them to the hospital for treatment. Besides, they must be discharged only after the concerned doctors have allowed it.

The minister said all wards in the district McGann teaching general hospital must have surveillance cameras including intensive care unit. Doctors must discharge their duties promptly to reduce the mortality rate in the district.

He said the government intends to set up paediatric intensive care units with 100 beds in each district general hospital in the state. In case of shortage of staff to work in these units, the government would ensure more are recruited.

Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences Director O S Siddappa, McGann Hospital Superintendent Sridhar, District Health Officer Rajesh Suragihalli, doctors and staff of the hospital were present in the meeting.