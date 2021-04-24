Karnataka's active Covid-19 cases breach 2 lakh-mark

Karnataka on Friday recorded its highest single-day spike by logging nearly 27,000 new cases in 24 hours.

Covid-19 fatalities crossed the 14,000-mark in the same period. The active cases of the state also breached the two lakh mark. Bengaluru Urban alone logged 16,662 new cases.

A total of 26,962 fresh cases that were logged on Friday took the total infection tally to 12,74,959 and with that, the active tally touched 2,14,311, including 1,128 in the ICU. Also, the death toll rose to 14,075 as 190 fatalities were recorded.

On Thursday also, the state had reported the single-day highest mark with 25,795 cases. As many as 10,46,554 people have been discharged cumulatively, including 8,697 on Friday, in the state.

The health department said 1,77,466 tests were done on Friday, including 1,59,681 using the RT-PCR and other methods, taking the total tests done so far to 2.44 crore.

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 124 deaths on Friday. The city has so far reported 6,15,581 infections and 5,574 deaths. There are 1,49,624 active cases.

As many as 1,004 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 742 in Kalaburagi, 695 in Ballari, and 645 in Mysuru districts.