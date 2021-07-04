Karnataka's active Covid-19 cases fall below 50,000

The state saw 2,082 infections and 86 deaths in the last 24 hours

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 04 2021, 00:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2021, 00:28 ist
A Health worker collecting swab samples for Covid test at the MS Ramaih Hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday. Credit: DH Photo

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka fell below 50,000 on Saturday, with 48,116 active infections.

Bengaluru accounts for 19,411 of these active cases. The state saw 2,082 infections and 86 deaths taking the total cases and fatalities to 28,52,079 and 35,308, respectively.

As many as 7,751 patients recovered in the state, taking the total recoveries to 27,68,632.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 481 infections, which is the highest in the state. The city also reported 10 deaths.

Mysuru remained in the second spot, with 227 infections and seven fatalities.

It was followed by Dakshina Kannada which reported 214 infections and 13 deaths, the highest among the districts. As many as 202 cases were reported in Hassan and 108 in Shivamogga.

There were nine deaths in Ballari, seven in Belagavi, six each in Dharwad and Mandya, four in Hassan, three each in Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada.

Fatalities were reported in 11 other districts as well. There were no fatalities in Bagalkot, Bidar, Chitradurga, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Raichur and Yadgir.

The state conducted 1,54,655 Covid tests on Saturday. So far, 3.47 crore tests have been done. The positivity rate and the case fatality rate for the day were 1.34% and 4.13% respectively.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus

