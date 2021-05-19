Karnataka's global Covid-19 vaccine tender yet to be finalised: K Sudhakar

Karnataka’s global tender to procure two crore vaccine doses has been floated, but bids are yet to be finalised as companies have yet to respond, Health Minister K Sudhakar said Wednesday.

Last week, the B S Yediyurappa administration finalised its plan to float a global tender to procure vaccines amid a shortage of doses.

"The tender has been invited, but it hasn't been finalised. We will let you know based on who will participate in the tender process," Sudhakar said, adding that no cut-off date had been set by the government.

"The vaccines are being procured by the government using state funds. We will get the vaccines from manufacturers in the international market willing to supply them," he said.

The global tender did not require permission from the Centre, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said. "The Centre has not objected to the move," he said.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Centre had asked states to procure vaccines for those below 45 years of age. "The Centre has clarified that it will supply vaccines to persons aged above 45 years. For the rest of the population, the Centre has asked states to procure vaccines. Based on that we are procuring. Let's not create confusion," Bommai said.