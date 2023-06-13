K'taka's Shakti scheme costs Rs 8.84 cr on single day

Karnataka's Shakti scheme offering free ride in govt buses for women costs Rs 8.84 crore on single day

On day one of the launch of the scheme on Sunday, the department incurred an expenditure of Rs 1.40 cr.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 13 2023, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 15:22 ist
Women showing their free bus tickets. Credit: DH Photo/ S K Dinesh

The free ride in non-luxury state-run buses for women across Karnataka under the 'Shakti' scheme on Monday cost the state exchequer Rs 8.84 crore, according to the transport department. 

On day one of the launch of the scheme on Sunday, the department incurred an expenditure of Rs 1.40 crore.

In just two days, the total expenditure under the scheme -- a key pre-election promise of the Congress -- was Rs 10.24 crore.

According to data shared by the department, on Monday Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation incurred an expenditure of Rs 3.58 crore, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, which operates city buses, Rs 1.75 crore, the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Rs 2.11 crore and the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Rs 1.40 crore.

If one were to take into consideration the Monday figure, the annual expenditure on this scheme may touch between Rs 3,200 crore to Rs 3,400 crore, a transport officer told PTI.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Congress
BMTC
KSRTC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Their reporting on a woman’s death put them on trial

Their reporting on a woman’s death put them on trial

Drunk man forgets he has car, hands it over to stranger

Drunk man forgets he has car, hands it over to stranger

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

 