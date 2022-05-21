Karwar port expansion: NGT orders status quo

The Southern Regional Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered status quo on Karwar port expansion work. The Chennai-based tribunal warned of stringent action for non-compliance with order.

The Karwar Ulisi (Save Karwar) organisation had moved the NGT seeking a stay on the commercial port expansion work.

The petitioners contended that the forest department was not informed about clearing a hillock near Baitkhol, while seeking clearance for the project. This is a blatant violation of Sec 8 Environmental Impact Assessment 2006 notification. In view of this, permission granted for expansion work should be cancelled, the petitioners had urged.

More than 11 acres of Baitkhol hillock had been marked for works pertaining to Karnataka port and inland transport board office, guest house, two roads, cold storage unit, tank terminal and parking zone, the petitioners contended.

After hearing the plea, the NGT ordered staying works and adjourned the matter for further hearing on July 20.