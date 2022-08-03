Kerala swami backs Bommai govt on law and order

Kerala swami backs Bommai govt on law and order

He said the Fazil murder was as unfortunate as that of Praveen Nettaru but claimed that the state government had maintained law and order well

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 03 2022, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 00:35 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

The law-and-order is far better in Karnataka compared to Kerala and West Bengal, where the intimidation of political workers is an everyday affair, said Swami Bhadrananda, a spiritual guru from Kerala.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said the Fazil murder was as unfortunate as that of Praveen Nettaru but claimed that the state government had maintained the law and order well by ensuring tight police security. 

"The law-and-order in Karnataka is very good. But after Praveen Nettaru's murder, it is regrettable that everyone is holding Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jyanendra responsible... Karnataka does not have the same situation as Kerala and West Bengal." 

He said the reaction of Hindu activists and BJP Yuva Morcha workers was "emotional and regrettable". 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka News
Kerala

What's Brewing

Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia

Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia

LIC enters Fortune 500 list, Reliance jumps 51 places

LIC enters Fortune 500 list, Reliance jumps 51 places

India equals China with 10 more sites on Ramsar list

India equals China with 10 more sites on Ramsar list

Hot, dry summer: Dutch govt declares water shortage

Hot, dry summer: Dutch govt declares water shortage

How international powers can support Ukraine

How international powers can support Ukraine

 