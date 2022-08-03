Kerala swami backs Bommai govt on law and order

The law-and-order is far better in Karnataka compared to Kerala and West Bengal, where the intimidation of political workers is an everyday affair, said Swami Bhadrananda, a spiritual guru from Kerala.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said the Fazil murder was as unfortunate as that of Praveen Nettaru but claimed that the state government had maintained the law and order well by ensuring tight police security.

"The law-and-order in Karnataka is very good. But after Praveen Nettaru's murder, it is regrettable that everyone is holding Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jyanendra responsible... Karnataka does not have the same situation as Kerala and West Bengal."

He said the reaction of Hindu activists and BJP Yuva Morcha workers was "emotional and regrettable".