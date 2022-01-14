KMF proposes to hike milk price by Rs 3

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has sought to hike milk price by Rs 3 per litre and will make a fresh appeal to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to approve the same.

The general body of the KMF, headed by chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi, which met in Bengaluru on Thursday, unanimously approved the proposal to hike the price of milk by Rs 3 per litre.

Jarkiholi told media persons that the ‘Nandini’ milk - the flagship brand of KMF - is the cheapest milk brand available in India. “We are selling a litre of Nandini milk at Rs 37 and all milk unions of Karnataka have unanimously sought revision in the prices. The federation will not benefit from the hike as Rs 3 will be paid to the farmers during the procurement of milk. We will soon meet CM Bommai and get approval for the revised tariff,” Jarkiholi said.

The KMF chairman also said that the work at Nandini Mega Food park in Belagavi is in full swing and once operational the unit will boost the sale of paneer and cheese besides helping market other products of KMF. The general body also decided to market its flavoured milk products produced at Hassan pet bottle plant. The plant alone produces about 5 lakh pet bottles daily.

