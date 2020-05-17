Less dengue cases a silver lining to COVID-19

The number of dengue cases in March and April were 50% lesser than the corresponding period last year, according to officials of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP).

There have been only 1,613 dengue cases in the first five months of 2020 and zero deaths. In the whole of last year, there were 18,183 cases and 17 deaths. Officials say source reduction activity, for preventing dengue, is on in both rural and urban areas, despite the burden of COVID-19 duty.

It has not been possible to hold meetings in this regard at the community level, but officials are making the best use of social media.

Dr Mahamood Shariff, Research Officer, NVBDCP, told DH, “Though ASHAs are preoccupied with COVID-19 duty, our 6,000-odd junior female and male health assistants are going house to house and conducting inspection for water stagnation points. In January this year, the cases were higher than last year, but in March and April, cases have come down by 50%.”

Less exposure

Shariff says people are not moving about and exposing themselves to potential breeding places of mosquitoes. While the junior female assistants conduct house to house survey once in three days, the junior male assistants conduct inspection once in a week.

“They look for water stagnation points and ask people to drain out water. We are giving them Rs 300 every month for additional work,” he said.

Dengue is a viral disease spread by the bite of an infected Aides mosquito. High-grade fever is one of the most common symptoms.

Alert ASHAs

“Since ASHAs are conducting house-to-house survey for COVID-19 symptoms like cold, cough and fever, if a suspected dengue case with high-grade fever is found, the person is immediately tested,” the officer said.

As there is no specific vaccine and treatment for dengue, cases are managed symptomatically and the focus is on getting the white blood cell count up during recovery. While retro-orbital pain, arthralgia (joint pain), common myalgia (muscle pain) and rashes are some of the milder symptoms, vomiting, haematemesis (vomiting blood) and bleeding gums are the severe symptoms.