Loudspeakers: Notices served to 1,001 establishments in Mangaluru

Notices have been served to 1,001 places including 357 temples, 168 mosques, and 95 churches that use loudspeakers in the city police commissioner's jurisdiction, said Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The Ministry of Environment and Forest, notified the ambient noise standards under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) rules-2000, amended -2010 framed under Environment (Protection) Act 1986 for residential, commercial, and industrial areas.

Accordingly, four zones have been identified. The permissible decibel limits for industrial areas are 75 dB(A) during the day and 70dB (A) during the night, for commercial areas it is 65 dB(A) during the day and 55 dB(A) during the night.

While for residential areas, it is 55 dB(A) during the day and 45 dB(A) during the night. It is 50 dB(A) during the day and 40 dB(A) leg during the night in the silent zone.

The Commissioner said that a station-wise list has been prepared and the process of issuing notices has begun on Tuesday. Out of 1,001 establishments that use loudspeakers, 357 are temples, 168 masjids, 95 churches, 106 are educational institutions, 60 industries, 98 entertainment places, 68 are wedding halls and other event venues and 49 are other public places.

Action will be taken against the violators, he added.