Main priest alleges corruption at birthplace of Lord Hanuman in Karnataka

The head priest of the temple at Anjanadri hills, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman near Gangavathi town in Koppa district of Karnataka, on Monday alleged illegal and immoral activities in the pilgrimage centre.

Stating that there was no check on the elements indulging in such activities, Vidyadasa Baba said he would soon approach the court seeking solution to the problems.

"Tehsildar and Revenue Inspector have joined hands to carry out many illegal activities at the pilgrimage centre. A parking fee has been charged illegally at the foot of the hill. The Revenue Inspector has given the contract to one of his relatives," Vidyadas Baba alleged.

"I am rendering services at the temple as per the court orders. The Revenue Department had appointed another priest earlier. Now, they are appointing a few more priests unlawfully and trying to take off huge money that is contributed to the temple by devotees," he explained.

There is corruption in the purchase of materials for providing food for pilgrims at the temple. Almost the raw material rates are quoted double. A complaint had already been filed with the Religious and Endowment department.

However, the District Commissioner of Koppal, Assistant Commissioner has not initiated action in this regard. Hence, he is preparing to wage a legal battle, he explained.

Anjanadri Hills or Parvatha is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman according to myths. The pilgrimage centre is located close to the world heritage site Hampi. Lakhs of devotees from across the country visit the place including Bollywood bigwigs. It is 350 kilometres away from Bengaluru and 21 kilometres away from Hampi.

